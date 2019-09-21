DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team JAI vs GUJ Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 100 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: After a two-year hiatus, Kabaddi action returns to Jaipur. In the first game of super Saturday, home team Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. A win will see Jaipur Pink Panthers climb above UP Yoddha into the Top 6 of the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings. Their loss against U.P. Yoddha meant that Jaipur Pink Panthers have now gone seven games with a win, a huge contrast from their form in the first nine games where they won seven times and lost just twice. After losing just ten matches in their first 49 games in vivo Pro Kabaddi, Gujarat Fortunegiants have already lost 10 out of their 16 matches so far this season and find themselves in a spot of bother in the league table.

Head-to-head: Jaipur Pink Panthers 2 – 5 Gujarat Fortunegiants

TOSS – The toss between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Fortunegiants will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Sushil Gulial are must-haves in all teams while Sonu is another brilliant option to have in your fantasy 7’s.

Defenders: The strength of Sunil Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda and Parvesh Bhainswal in defence are well-documented. The quartet can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda’s selection for his spot is almost a no-brainer. Apart from him Rohit Gulia, Nitin Rawal and Vishal are other options to choose.

My Dream11 Team

Sachin Tanwar (C), Sonu Jaglan, Vishal, Sushil Gulia, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull (vc) and Sunil Kumar.

JAI vs GUJ Predicted Starting 7s —

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Nitin Rawal, Vishal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sushil Gulia and Pavan TR/ Ajinkya Pawar.

Gujarat Fotunegiants: Sunil Kumar (C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Vinod Kumar/ Sonu, Rohit Gulia, Pankaj, Ruturaj Koravi and Sachin Tanwar.

