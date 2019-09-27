Dream11 Predictions

Team JAI vs HYD Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 110 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur:

This is expected to be a cracker of a contest with Jaipur Pink Panthers hosting Telugu Titans at home. The Titans beat the Panthers, last time the two sides met and that will give an opportunity to the home side to avenge the defeat. The Panthers are currently placed seventh in the points table and have an outside chance of making the playoffs. A lot will depend on the form of Deepak Hooda and Deepak Narwal. If they fire all guns, the Panthers would be in a comfortable position.

Placed eleventh in the points table, the Titans have blown hot and cold and that has not helped them. They have relied on individual brilliance rather than a team effort and that has not helped them. They will look to play with no inhibitions and give it their best.

TOSS – The toss between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

My Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Deepak Hooda (All rounder), Deepak Narwal (R), Sandeep Dhull (D), Amit Hooda (D), Siddharth Desai (R), Vishal Bhardwaj (D), Nitin Rawal (All rounder)

Predicted Starting 7s —

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Hooda (All rounder), Deepak Narwal (R), Sandeep Dhull (D), Amit Hooda (D), Nilesh Salunke (R), Vishal (D), Nitin Rawal (All rounder)

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Vishal Bhardwaj (D), Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan (All rounder), Abozar Mohajermighani (D), Rajnish (R), Suraj Desai (R), C Arun (D)

