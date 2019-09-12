DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team JAI vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 86 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata: It’s the battle between two former champs of Pro Kabaddi League history – heavyweights Patna Pirates take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in an exciting battle at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. Aiming to build on their winning momentum after big win over Tamil Thalaivas, Pirates will once again bank on the star skipper Pardeep Narwal to bail them out of any trouble. Pink Panthers, on the other hand, have endured a dip in their performance as the Deepak Niwas Hooda-led side have failed to win a match in their last five PKL appearances. However, the hard-earned draw against Haryana Steelers on Wednesday will provide a big boost to Jaipur ahead of the Panta match. Captain Deepak Hooda was sensational in that match as he has been all season. He scored his fourth Super 10 of the season and accounted for 14 of Jaipur Pink Panthers’ 16 raid points on the night.

TOSS – The toss between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Based on current form, Patna skipper Pardeep Narwal is a must-have in all teams while Nitin Rawal is another also brilliant option to have in your fantasy 7’s.

Defenders: The strength of Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Amit Hooda and Jaideep in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda’s selection for his spot is almost a no-brainer. His form may have dipped in the last few matches but Hooda’s show versus Steelers have provided fans a chance to rejoice.

My Dream11 Team

Deepak Niwas Hooda (All-rounder), Nitin Rawal (All-rounder), Pardeep Narwal (R), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (D), Amit Hooda (D), Jaideep (D), Sachin Narwal.

JAI vs PAT Predicted Starting 7s —

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Nitin Rawal, Ajinkya Pawar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Pavan TR, Sunil Siddhgavali.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Monu, Vikas Jaglan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PAT Dream11 Team/ JAI Dream11 Team/ Patna Pirates Dream11 Team/ Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.