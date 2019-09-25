DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team JAI vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 107 Between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: Desperately searching for an elusive win, Jaipur Punja Panther will looking to resurrect their falling campaign with a victory over Puneri Paltan in the match no. 107 of Pro Kabaddi League 2019. The season 1 champs are going through a horrible streak as they have failed to register a solitary win in their last nine matches. Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, emerged victorious in their last outing and can go level on points with their opponent with a win on Wednesday.

Jaipur, on the other hand, will hope for a match-winning effort by skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda who went off-colour after starting the campaign on a high. If Panthers will need to save the face at home, it’s Deepak who has to use all his experience and orchestrate attacks better along with Deepak Narwal, Nilesh Salunke and Nitin Rawal.

Head-to-head: Jaipur Pink Panthers 8 – 5 Puneri Paltan. 2 Ties.

TOSS – The toss between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Raiders: Pankaj Mohite and Nitin Tomar are must-haves in all teams while Manjeet Singh is another brilliant option to have in your fantasy 7’s.

Defenders: The strength of Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda and Surjeet Singh in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda’s selection for his spot is almost a no-brainer.

My Dream11 Team

Pankaj Mohite (C), Jadhav Balasaheb, Surjeet Singh, Manjeet Singh, Deepak Hooda (vc), Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda.

JAI vs GUJ Predicted Starting 7s —

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda (C), Sandeep Dhull, Nitin Rawal, Deepak Narwal, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Sushil Gulia.

Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar, Manjeet Singh, Pankaj Mohite, Surjeet Singh (C), Hadi Tajik, Jadhav Balasaheb, Shubham Shinde.

