Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Team JAI vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 42 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan at EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad:

It is going to be an interesting tie as both sides will hope to get back to winning ways after suffering defeats. Puneri Paltan lost a thrilling game to Dabang Delhi while Jaipur Pink Panthers were also outclassed by the same opponents in their previous game. Both the teams would be aiming to get to winning ways on Thursday. Puneri Paltan began the Ahmedabad leg with a nail-biting thriller against Dabang Delhi but lost the game 30-32.

TOSS – The toss between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltans will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad

JAI vs PUN Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Nitin Tomar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Pankaj Mohite and Pawan Kumar are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Sanket Sawant, Amit Kumar and Surjeet Singh in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Nitin Rawal is a great option for the all-rounder’s slot in your dream11 fantasy team.

JAI vs PUN My Dream11 Team

Nitin Tomar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kumar, Sanket Sawant, Amit Kumar, Surjeet Singh, Nitin Rawal

JAI vs PUN Predicted starting 7s —

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Pankaj Mohite (R), Manjeet (R), Pawan Kumar (R), Nitin Tomar (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Shubham Shinde (D), Girish Ernak (D).

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (R), Nilesh Salunke (R), Deepak Narwal (R), Amit Hooda (defender), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (defender), Nitin Rawal (all-rounder), Sachin Narwal (all-rounder).

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JAI Dream11 Team/ PUN Dream11 Team/ Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team/ Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.