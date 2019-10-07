Dream11 Predictions

Team JAI vs TAM Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 127 Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida:

Both Tamil Thalaivas and three-time champion Patna Pirates are out of the playoff race. Now, all the two teams will play for is pride. It has been a disappointing campaign for both sides and hence they may look to try new combinations for the next season. Big names will take the mat tonight like Rahul Chaudhari, Deepak Hooda, Manjeet Chhillar among others.

TOSS – The toss between Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Rahul Chaudhari (R), Deepak Hooda (A), Ajith V (R), Sandeep Dhull (D), Vishal (D), Ran Singh (A), Nitin Rawal (A).

Predicted Starting 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Hooda (All-rounder), Deepak Narwal (R), Sandeep Dhull (D), Amit Hooda (D), Nilesh Salunke (R), Vishal (D), Nitin Rawal (All-rounder).

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Shabeer Bapu (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Ajith V (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A).

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TAM Dream11 Team/ JAI Dream11 Team/ Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team/ Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.