Team JAI vs UP Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 93 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall:

The Yoddhas are in raging form and after their emphatic win over the Fortune Giants, they would be upbeat going into the match against the Panthers. The Yoddhas have registered back-to-back wins over Patna and Bengal earlier. With seven wins in 14 games, the Yoddhas would like to carry the winning momentum when they take on the Panthers.

On the other hand, the Panthers would hope Deepak Niwas Hooda fires along with Sachin Narwal. This is the first match of the day and it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

TOSS – The toss between Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha will take place at 7:25 PM!

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Shrikant Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga, Monu Goyat.

All-rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sachin Narwal.

Defenders: Nitesh Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Dhul.

JAI vs UP My Dream11 Team

Shrikant Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga, Monu Goyat, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sachin Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Dhul

Probable Starting XIs

Jaipur Pink Panthers Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (All-Rounder), Sachin Narwal (All-Rounder), Vishal (D), Amit Hooda (D), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (D), Nitin Rawal (All-Rounder), Sunil Siddhgavali (D).

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Monu Goyat (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Surender Gill (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Nitesh Kumar (D).

