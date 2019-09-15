Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team JAM vs BAR – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 12 Between Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados Tridents, Caribbean Premier League 2019 at Sabina Park, Jamaica: After their loss against Trinbago Knight Riders, Jamaica Tallawahs failed miserably to snap their losing streak in the ongoing edition of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2019. The defending champions TKR posted a gigantic score of 267/2 in their quota of 20 overs while exploiting the weakness of Tallawahs bowling attack. In reply, the hosts scored 226/5 but their chances over win evaporated by halfway stage itself due to the lack of depth in the batting. Andre Russell’s blow on the head will cost a couple of more matches for the Tallawahs if Jade Dernbach and Zahir Khan strike with the ball.

Meanwhile, Jason Holder-led side Tridents lost their last encounter to Guyana Amazon Warriors by a big margin. However, they bounced back in the following match with a convincing win over the SKN Patriots.

TOSS – The toss between Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Tridents will take place at 10 PM (IST)!

Time: 10.30 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper – Glenn Phillips

Batters – Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Chris Gayle (C), Chadwick Walton

All-Rounders – Rovman Powell, JP Duminy, Ashley Nurse

Bowlers – Jade Dernbach, Zahir Khan, Josh Lalor

My Dream11 Team

Glenn Phillips, Alex Hales (vc), Johnson Charles, Chris Gayle (C), Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell, JP Duminy, Ashley Nurse, Jade Dernbach, Zahir Khan, Josh Lalor.

JAM vs BAR Probable Playing XIs —

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chris Gayle (C), Glenn Phillips (wk), Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell, George Worker, Kennar Lewis/Javelle Glen, Shamar Springer/Jerome Taylor, Ramaal Lewis, Jade Dernbach, Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas.

Barbados Tridents: Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Leniko Boucher, JP Duminy, Jason Holder (C), Jonathan Carter, Hayden Walsh, Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Josh Lalor, Sandeep Lamichhane.

SQUADS —

Jamaica Tallawahs (From): Glenn Phillips (wk), Chris Gayle (C), Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell, George Worker, Andre Russell, Shamar Springer, Derval Green, Jerome Taylor, Ramaal Lewis, Oshane Thomas, Zahir Khan, Christopher Lamont, Steven Jacobs, Javelle Glen, Imran Khan, Kennar Lewis.

Barbados Tridents (From): Johnson Charles, Alex Hales, Leniko Boucher (wk), Jean-Paul Duminy, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (C), Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Josh Lalor, Sandeep Lamichhane, Hayden Walsh, Chemar Holder, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop

