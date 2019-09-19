Dream11 Team Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Caribbean Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s CPL Match 16 JAM vs SKN at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica: Jamaica Tallawah’s miserable run in this edition of Carribean Premier League continued after they lost by a whopping margin of 81 runs against Guyana Amazon Warriors in their last encounter. Having lost five of their six matches, the team from Jamaica find themselves in a do-or-die situation for a spot in the top four.

Even the return of Andre Russell could not save the Tallawahs as they will need to win all matches from here on, with the one against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, to stand any chance to qualify for the knockout stages. Making their lives more difficult, today’s home match against Patriots will be the last one of the season for Jamaica. The Carlos Brathwaite-led side, on the other hand, are in the middle of a terrific run this season. The Patriots have lost only one match so far, which came in their last encounter against Trinbago Knight Riders, and would be desperate to not lose any points.

TOSS – The toss between Jamaica Tallawahs and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will take place at 10 PM (IST)!

Time: 5:30 AM IST (September 20).

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Glenn Phillips.

Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Laurie Evans, Sharmarh Brookes.

All-rounders: Fabian Allen, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite.

Bowlers: Jade Dernbach, Ramaal Lewis.

My Dream11 Team

Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Laurie Evans, Sharmarh Brookes, Glenn Phillips (WK), Fabian Allen, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Jade Dernbach, Ramaal Lewis.

JAM vs SKN Probable Playing XIs —

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chris Gayle (C), Glenn Phillips (WK), Chadwick Walton, Andre Russell, Dwayne Smith, George Worker, Javelle Glen, Ramaal Lewis, Jade Dernbach, Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (WK), Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Sharmarh Brooks, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Alzarri Joseph, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Usama Mir.

SQUADS–

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chris Gayle (C), Glenn Phillips (WK), Chadwick Walton, Andre Russell, Dwayne Smith, George Worker, Javelle Glen, Ramaal Lewis, Jade Dernbach, Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas, Shamar Springer, Derval Green, Jermaine Blackwood, Jerome Taylor, Christopher Lamont, Imran Khan, Xavier Marshall, Steven Jacobs.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (WK), Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Sharmarh Brooks, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Alzarri Joseph, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Usama Mir, Aaron Jones, Akeem Jordan, Jason Mohammed, Jeremiah Louis, Kjorn Ottley, Dominic Drakes, Keron Cottoy.

