Dream11 Predictions

Team Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks Caribbean Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s CPL Match 9 JAM vs SLZ at Kingston, Jamaica:

The Tallawahs have got their season off to a strange start. In their opener against the Knight Riders they fell 22 runs shy in a big chase and in their next game against the Patriots they scored the highest total in the history of CPL, yet, the happiness did not last long as that was surprisingly gunned down. Tallawahs have a lot of power in their arsenal in the form of Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Chadwick Walton.

The Zouks, on the other hand, would be looking to break the winless draught and get that elusive win to get things rolling.

The Zouks fell 13 runs shy of Guyana Amazon Warriors’ target in their opener. Against the defending champions TKR, their total of 167/5 was too less for a win.

TOSS – The toss between Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Lucia Zouks will take place at 4:30 AM (IST)!

Time: 5.00 AM IST

Venue: Kingston, Jamaica.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Glenn Phillips, Andre Fletcher

Batters – Chris Gayle, George Worker, Chadwick Walton

All-Rounders –Rahkeem Cornwall (VC), Andre Russell (C), Oshane Thomas

Bowlers –Hardus Viljoen, Fawad Ahmed, Zahir Khan

JAM vs SLZ My Dream11 Team

Glenn Phillips, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, George Worker, Chadwick Walton, Rahkeem Cornwall (VC), Andre Russell (C), Oshane Thomas, Hardus Viljoen, Fawad Ahmed, Zahir Khan

JAM vs SLZ Probable Playing XIs —

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chris Gayle (C), Glenn Phillips (WK), Chadwick Walton, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, George Worker, Shamar Springer, Jerome Taylor, Steven Jacobs, Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas.

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher, Rahkeem Cornwall, John Campbell, Andre McCarthy, Colin de Grandhomme, Daren Sammy, Christopher Barnwell, Obed McCoy, Fawad Ahmed, HardusViljoen, Kesrick Williams.

Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chris Gayle (C), Glenn Phillips (WK), Chadwick Walton, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, George Worker, Shamar Springer, Jerome Taylor, Steven Jacobs, Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas, Christopher Lamont, Imran Khan, Xavier Marshall,Ramaal Lewis,Javelle Glen, Derval Green.

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher, Rahkeem Cornwall, John Campbell, Andre McCarthy, Colin de Grandhomme, Daren Sammy, Christopher Barnwell, Obed McCoy, Fawad Ahmed, HardusViljoen, Kesrick Williams, Roland Cato, Kavem Hodge, Krishmar Santokie, NajibullahZadran, Thisara Perera, Jeavor Royal, Keddy Lesporis.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ JAM Dream11 Team/ SLZ Dream11 Team/ Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Team/ St Lucia Zouks Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.