Dream11 Team Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders Caribbean Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s CPL Match 10 JAM vs TKR at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica: Having suffered defeats in all three of their matches, Jamaica Tallawahs remain the only side to have not opened their points account thus far. After losing the initial two matches which were away encounters, Jamaica hoped for a revival of fate on returning to their home. However, the first home leg match against St Lucia Zouks provided no difference as the visiting side chased the winning total of 171 with 20 balls to spare.

The bowlers have failed the Jamaica-based franchise miserably. They have conceded runs at a rate of 9.5 in all the matches and even failed to defend 242 which turned out to become the second-highest chase in the history of T20 cricket. The second home game would see them taking the defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders who have so far won all the three matches. The Tallawahs played their first match of this year’s CPL against the Knight Riders and ended up on the losing side by 22 runs.

TOSS – The toss between Jamaica Tallawahs and Trinbago Knight Riders will take place at 5 AM (IST)!

Time: 5:30 AM IST.

Venue: Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Glenn Phillips.

Batsmen: Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Colin Munro.

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, James Neesham, Rovman Powell.

Bowlers: Oshane Thomas, Muhammad Hasnain, Kharry Pierre.

My Dream11 Team

Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (WK), Sunil Narine, James Neesham, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas, Muhammad Hasnain, Kharry Pierre.

Probable Playing XIs–

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chris Gayle (C), Glenn Phillips (WK), Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell, George Worker, Shamar Springer, Derval Green, Jerome Taylor, Ramaal Lewis, Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Colin Munro, Tion Webster, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard (C), James Neesham, Seekkuge Prasanna, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Muhammad Hasnain.

SQUADS–

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chris Gayle (C), Glenn Phillips (WK), Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell, George Worker, Shamar Springer, Derval Green, Jerome Taylor, Ramaal Lewis, Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas, Christopher Lamont, Imran Khan, Xavier Marshall, Steven Jacobs, Javelle Glen, Andre Russell.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Colin Munro, Tion Webster, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard (C), James Neesham, Seekkuge Prasanna, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Muhammad Hasnain, Javon Searles, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Mark Deyal, Akeal Hosein.

