Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team JAM vs RJS – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Elite Group C Match Between Jammu and Kashmir vs Rajasthan, Elite Group C, Round 3 – Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: After starting their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 campaign on a losing note, both Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan will look to put behind the disappointment and start the contest on a fresh note at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. Both teams have a few problems to address before going into the encounter. While J&K will be distraught after an ordinary performance against Tripura, Rajasthan did give a good account of themselves against a formidable Tamil Nadu side earlier in the week.

Despite getting the starts, none of the J&K batsmen managed to convert it into a big score and as many as four batsmen went back to the pavilion after crossing the 25-run mark. Against one of the league’s best bowling units in Rajasthan, Parvez Rasool and his men need to step up with the bat if they are to even compete against the likes of Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Mahipal Lomror.

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

My Dream11 Team

Jatin Wadhwan, Ashok Menaria, Shubham Khajuria, Parvez Rasool (C), Mahipal Lomror, Ram Dayal, Fazil Rashid, Deepak Chahar (vc), Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Umar Nazir.

JAM vs RJS Probable Playing XIs —

Jammu and Kashmir: Ahmed Banday, Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir, Parvez Rasool (C), Jatin Wadhwan, Fazil Rashid, Ram Dayal, Waseem Raza, Mohammed Mudhasir, Umar Nazir

Rajasthan: Manender Singh, Chetan Bist, Salman Khan, Mahipal Lomror (C), Ashok Menaria, Arjit Gupta, Tajinder Singh, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Aniket Chaudhary, Khaleel Ahmed.

SQUADS —

Jammu and Kashmir: Ahmed Banday, Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir, Parvez Rasool (C), Jatin Wadhwan, Fazil Rashid (wk), Ram Dayal, Mohammed Mudhasir, Waseem Raza, Umar Nazir Mir, Paras Sharma, Aquib Nabi, Abdul Samad, Mujtaba Yousuf.

Rajasthan: Manender Narender Singh, Chetan Bist (wk), Salman Khan, Mahipal Lomror (C), Ashok Menaria, Arjit Gupta, Rajesh Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Abhimanyu Lamba, K Khaleel Ahmed, Amitkumar Gautam, Rahul Chahar, Tajinder Singh, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi.

