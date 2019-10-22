Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Prediction ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 3 JFC vs ODS at Jamshedpur: Heading into their third Indian Super League season, Jamshedpur FC will look for a winning start to their campaign against Odisha FC on Tuesday. Jamshedpur have had two head coaches in the last two seasons and both of them employed their own style of play at the club. Now as Spaniard Antonio Iriondo takes over, supporters can expect an attacking philosophy. Jamshedpur also had departures to deal with as Spanish duo Mario Arques and Sergio Cidoncha joined Kerala Blasters FC.

However, they have boosted their strike force with C K Vineeth, who is the third-highest Indian goalscorer in the ISL. They have also replaced the outgoing foreigners with Francisco ‘Piti’ Luna and Noe Acosta while managing to retain star players Memo and Tiri.

Josep Gombau’s Delhi Dynamos only managed an eighth-placed finish but his team had a certain vigour and excitement packed into the football they played. Delhi Dynamos have now moved to Bhubaneshwar and have rebranded themselves as Odisha FC. Gombau will be looking to continue his project with the young squad at his disposal to deliver better results on the pitch.

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC kicks off at 7.30 PM IST on Tuesday (October 22). The game will be shown live on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: JRD TATA Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

My Dream11 Team

Marcos Tebar, Memo Moura, Xisco Hernandez (C), Tiri, Keegan Pereira, Narayan Das, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Subrata Paul (WK), CK Vineeth (VC), Aridane Santana and Farukh Choudhary.

JFC vs ODS Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Jitendra Singh, Narender Gehlot, Tiri, Bikash Jairu, Memo, Aitor Monroy, Isaac Vanmalsawma, CK Vineeth, Sergio Castel, Piti.

Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Gaurav Bora, Diawandou Diagne, Vinit Rai, Xisco Hernandez, Nandakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridane Santana.

SQUADS

Jamshedpur FC: Amrit Gope, Rafique Ali, Niraj Kumar, Subrata Paul, Augustin Fernandes, Jitendra Singh, Tiri, Joyner Lourenco, Karan Amin, Keegan Pereira, Narender Gahlot, Robin Gurung, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Bikash Jairu, Memo Moura, Piti, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mobashir Rahman, Noe Acosta, Aniket Jadhav, CK Vineeth, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel and Sumeet Passi.

Odisha FC: Ankit Bhuyan, Arshdeep Singh, Francisco Dorronsoro, Amit Tudu, Carlos Delgado, Gaurav Bora, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Mohammad Dhot, Narayan Das, Rana Gharami, Shubham Sarangi, Bikramjit Singh, Diawandou Diagne, Xisco Hernandez, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Marcos Tebar, MartinGuedes, Nandhakumar Sekar, Romeo Fernandes, CVL Remtluanga, Vinit Rai, Aridane Santana, Daniel Lalhlimpuia and Seiminmang Manchong.

