Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Japan U19 vs Canada U19 Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match JPN-U19 vs CAN-U19, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in Potchefstroom: In the Plate Playoff Semi-Final 2 of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2020, Japan U19 will take on Canada U19 at the Witrand Cricket Field in Potchefstroom on Wednesday (January 29).

Both Japan and Canada finished last in their respective groups. They both lost two matches each while the third one produced no result. A win today for either side will result in final berth which is to be played on February 3.

TOSS – The toss between Japan U19 and Canada U19 will take place at 1 PM (IST).

Time: 1.30 PM IST.

Venue: Witrand Cricket Field, Potchefstroom

JPN-U19 vs CAN-U19 My Dream11 Team

Akhil Kumar (captain), Rishiv Joshi (vice-captain), Marcus Thurgate, Benjamin Caliitz, Mihir Patel, Shu Noguchi, Ashtan Deosammy, Neel Date, Muhammad Kamal, Kento Dobell, Raqib Shamsudeen

JPN-U19 vs CAN-U19 SQUADS

Japan U19: Neel Date, Shu Noguchi, Debashish Sahoo, Marcus Thurgate (wk/captain), Kazumasa Takahashi, Kento Dobell, Max Clements, Tushar Chaturvedi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Masato Morita, Leon Mehlig, Reiji Suto, Ashley Thurgate, Sora Ichiki, Ishaan Fartyal

Canada U19: Randhir Sandhu, Mihir Patel, Eshan Sensarma (wk), Akhil Kumar, Benjamin Calitz, Udaybir Walia, Ashtan Deosammy (captain), Harmanjeet Bedi, Raqib Shamsudeen, Muhammad Kamal, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Ayush Verma, Gurjot Gosal, Nicholas Manohar, Arshdeep Dhaliwal

Check Dream11 Prediction/ Japan U19 Dream11 Team/ Canada U19 Women Dream11 Team/ JPN-U19 Dream11 Team/ CAN-U19 Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.