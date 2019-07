Dream11 Team JCC Brescia vs Catalunya Cricket Club European Cricket League-T10 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Group B ECL-T10 Match JJB vs CTL at La Manga Club: The latest addition to the ever-growing universe of cricket is the European Cricket League T10. Domestic champions from not-so-popular cricket countries like Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Russia and Spain will ply their trades at this global stage to be crowned as the champions of Europe. It is being touted as cricket’s answer to football’s UEFA Champions League and will see a total of 17 matches being played from July 29 to July 31.

TOSS – The toss between Svanholm Cricket Club vs Dreux Cricket Club will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:15 PM IST.

Venue: La Manga Club.

My Dream11 Team

Yasir Ali, Rauf Zaman, Malik Asghar (VICE-CAPTAIN), Fiaz Ahmed, Shahrukh Nawaz, Muhammad Imran, Ali Azam (CAPTAIN), Nadeem Hussain, Zahid Cheema, Syed Sherazi, Muhammad Iqbal

SVH vs DRX Predicted 11

JCC Brescia (Playing XI): Shahrukh Nawaz, Hassan Ahmad, Fiaz Ahmed, Zain Ul Abdeen, Ali Usman, Rehman Abdul, Muhammad Imran, Harsha Warnakulasuriya, Ali Zahid, Zahid Cheema, Muhammad Iqbal.

Catalunya Cricket Club (Playing XI): Yasir Ali, Malik Asghar, Rauf Zaman, Hamza Nisar, Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Mughal, Muhammad Khan, Ali Azam, Syed Sherazi, Nadeem Hussain, Asim Javeed.

SQUADS

JCC Brescia: Zain Ul Abdeen, Rehman Abdul, Hassan Ahmad, Fiaz Ahmed, Zahid Cheema, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Jafri, Sibtul Mirza, Shahrukh Nawaz, Hamza Saad, Bachittar Singh, Ali Usman, Harsha Warnakulasuriya, Champika Wass, Ali Zahid.

Catalunya Cricket Club:Nisar Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Malik Asghar, Ali Azam, Nadeem Hussain, Asim Javeed, Muhammad Khan, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Mughal, Hamza Nisar, Syed Rizvi, Kashif Shafi, Khurram Shahzad, Syed Sherazi, Rauf Zaman.

Check Dream11 Prediction / JJB Dream11 Team / JJB Dream11 Team / JJB vs CTL Dream 11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more