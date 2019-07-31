Dream11 Team JCC Brescia vs Cluj Cricket Club European Cricket League T10 Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T10 Match JJB vs CLJ at La Manga Club: Having concluded the league stage in three days, the European Cricket League T10 enters the knockout stage on the final day of the tournament. The first match of the day will see JCC Brescia taking on Cluj Cricket Club in one of the minor play-offs.

Both the teams did not have the desired outing in the tournament and would want to end their campaign on a high. However, it has been a learning process for all the participating teams and playing on a global stage like this must have come as a big boost to these clubs, who generally play cricket in an environment where the game is least followed.

TOSS – The toss between JCC Brescia vs Cluj Cricket Club will take place at 12.15 PM (IST)

Time: 12.30 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club

Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Wicket-keeper: S Peyalwar.

Batsmen: Taranjeet Singh(C), Shahrukh Nawaz, Zain Ul Abdeen, Ali Usman.

All-rounders: Satvik Nadigotla, Vasu Saini, Ali Zahid.

Bowlers: Arun Chandrasekaran, Zahid Cheema, Muhammad Iqbal.

My Dream XI Team

Taranjeet Singh(C), Shahrukh Nawaz, Zain Ul Abdeen, Ali Usman, S Peyalwar, Satvik Nadigotla, Vasu Saini, Ali Zahid, Arun Chandrasekaran, Zahid Cheema, Muhammad Iqbal.

Probable Playing XIs —

JCC Brescia: Shahrukh Nawaz, Hassan Ahmad, Fiaz Ahmed, Zain Ul Abdeen, Ali Usman, Rehman Abdul, Muhammad Imran, Harsha Warnakulasuriya, Ali Zahid, Zahid Cheema, Muhammad Iqbal.

Cluj Cricket Club: Rajendra Pisal, Sukhkaran Sahi, Vasu Saini, Taranjeet Singh (C), Gaurav Mishra, Muhammad Ahmed, Arun Chandrasekaran, Satbir Gill, Pavel Florin, Satvik Nadigotla, Sivakumar Periyalwar .

