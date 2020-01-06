Dream11 Team Prediction

Juventus FC vs Cagliari Serie A 2019-20

Juventus have been inconsistent this season yet they find themselves at the top with Inter Milan. As they get ready to host Cagliari, they will go for nothing short of a convincing win which will strengthen their position at the top of the table. Cagliari is placed at the sixth position in the points table and cannot be taken lightly. Juventus will miss the services of Giorgio Chiellini and Sami Khedira in this clash as they are out due to injuries. Rodrigo Bentancur is unavailable through suspension.

For Cagliari, Fabio Pisacane is facing a suspension. Alessio Cragno, Leonardo Pavoletti, Valter Birsa and Lucas Castro are out injured.

TIME- The kick-off time of Serie A match Juventus FC vs Cagliari is 7:30 PM (IST).

Date: January 6, 2020 (Monday).

Venue: Allianz Stadium.

JUV vs CAG My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Szczesny

Defenders- Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro, Pellegrini

Midfielders- Pjanic, Nainggolan, Rog

Forwards- Ronaldo, Pedro, Dybala

Probable Playing XIs

JUV: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Matuidi, Pjanic, Rabiot; Dybala; Ronaldo, Higuain

CAG: Olsen; Cacciatore, Ceppitelli, Klavan, Pellegrini; Nandez, Cigarini, Rog; Nainggolan; Pedro, Simeone

