Team Juventus FC vs Inter Milan Serie A 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match JUV vs INT at San Siro Stadium:

Table-toppers Inter Milan will be hosting second-placed Juventus in an upcoming Serie A match. Inter Milan are unbeaten this season thus far and they would look to keep their winning momentum going when they take on defending champions Juventus. Hosts Inter Milan are coming off a 1-2 defeat against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. Eyes would be on Romelu Lukaku to see if he starts as he is carrying an injury. Juventus will be facing a problem with its defence options. Mattia De Sciglio, Danilo and Giorgio Chiellini will miss out due to injuries.

TIME- The kick-off time of Serie A match Juventus FC vs Inter Milan is 12:10 AM (IST).

Date: October 7, 2019 (Monday).

Venue: San Siro Stadium.

JUV vs INT My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Handanovic

Defenders: Godin, Skriniar, Bonucci, De Ligt

Midfielders: Barella, Khedira, Pjanic, Asamoah

Forward: Martinez and Ronaldo

Probable Playing XIs

Inter Milan possible starting line-up:

Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Brozovic; Candreva, Barella, Sensi, Asamoah; Martinez, Lukaku

Juventus possible starting line-up:

Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Higuain, Ronaldo

