Dream11 Predictions

Team Juventus vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match JUV vs ATL at Wanda Metropolitano:

Atletico Madrid will host giants Juventus in their opener for their Champions League campaign. Both the heavyweights will consider themselves as contenders of the coveted crown.

Atletico will be down-on-confidence as they are coming off a 2-0 loss against Real Sociedad in their La Liga game and will be looking to bounce back and win against Juve in this opening game. Álvaro Morata and Thomas Partey are both doubtful and their loss could hurt Atletico Madrid, that means Costa could start with Felix.

Atletico Madrid: L W W W W W

Juventus: D W W W L W

JUV vs ATL UEFA League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 19, 2019.

Time: 12:30 AM IST (September 19).

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano.

JUV vs ATL Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Szczesny, Higuain, Felix, Koke, Dybala, Costa, Ronaldo, De Ligt, Pjanic, Niguez, Bonucci

Probable Starting XI–

ATL Starting XI (probables) Oblak (GK), Trippier, Felipe, Gimenez, Hermoso, Koke, Niguez, Partey/ Llorente, Lemar, Costa, Felix

JUV Starting XI (probables) Szczesny, Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Pjanic, Khedira, Matuidi, Costa, Higuain, Ronaldo

Check Dream11 Prediction / ATL Dream11 Team / JUV Dream11 Team / Atletico de Madrid Dream11 Team/ Juventus Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.