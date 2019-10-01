Dream11 Predictions

Team Juventus vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match JUV vs LEV at Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy:

Juventus is not having the best of seasons and would dearly like to bounce back against Bayer Leverkusen to keep themselves in the running at the Champions League. The two sides have met twice, each winning a game. Eyes would be on the biggest star Cristiano Ronaldo as he takes the field. Juventus would hope Ronaldo and Higuain combine well. In all likelihood, Wojciech Szczesny is expected to return in goal after Gianluigi Buffon was brought in for his Italian-record 903rd club appearance against SPAL, surpassing Paolo Maldini in the process.

Recent form (Last six matches)

Juventus – W D D W W W

Bayer Leverkusen – W D L L W W

Juventus vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 2, 2019.

Time: 00:30 PM IST (October 2).

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

JUV vs LEV Probable Starting XI

Playing 11 of JUV:

Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Silva; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala; Ronaldo, Higuain

Playing 11 of LEV:

Hradecky; Weiser, Dragovic, S Bender, Sinkgraven; Baumgartlinger, Aranguiz; Havertz, Amiri, Volland; Alario

