Team Juventus vs Verona Serie A 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match JUV vs VER at Allianz Stadium, Turin:

Juventus will look to get back to winning ways when they host Verona. The star-studded Juventus is on the third spot in the points table and would look to climb to the top spot soon. Verona, on the other hand, is on the 11th spot. They would try to make things hard for Juventus. Just on quality, they do not stand anywhere close to Juventus. Eyes will, like always be on Cristiano Ronaldo who is in scintillating form offlate.

Hosts Juventus will be missing the services of five players for today’s encounter with Mattia Perin out due to a shoulder injury along with defender Mattia de Sciglio.

Juventus vs Verona Serie A 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 21, 2019.

Time: 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin.

Where To Watch: Sony Ten 2/HD

JUV vs VER Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Goalkeeper: Silvestri.

Defenders: Sandro, Danilo, De Ligt.

Midfielders: Pjanic, Amrabat, Veloso, Verre.

Forwards: Dybala, Ronaldo, Higuain

JUV vs VER My Dream11 Team

Silvestri, Sandro, Danilo, De Ligt, Pjanic, Amrabat, Veloso, Verre, Dybala, Ronaldo, Higuain

Probable Starting XI–

Juventus: Szczesny, Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro, Can, Bentancur, Matuidi, Bernadeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo

Verona: Silvestri, Gunter, Kambulla, Rrahmani, Faraoni, Amrabat, Veloso, Lazovic, Verre, Zaccagni, Tutino

