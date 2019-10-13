Dream11 Prediction Afghanistan T20 League

Dream11 Team Kabul Eagles vs Mis Ainak Knights Match 12 Shpageeza Cricket League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match KE vs MAK at Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground: The first game of Sunday’s doubleheader in the Shpageeza Cricket League 2019 will be played between two extremely competitive teams of the tournament – Kabul Eagles and Mis Ainak Knights. Kabul has won all of its first three games, Knights aren’t too far behind as well with two wins out of three. Led ably by an inspirational skipper – Asghar Afghan, Kabul have emerged as the side to beat in the tournament. The former Afghanistan captain tops the run-scoring charts and is well-supported by Hazratullah Zazai and Samiullah Shenwari.

Meanwhile, Knights will look to put behind the small hiccup of the last match where they lost against Speen Ghar Tigers. Mohammad Nabi and his men will fancy their chances of inflicting a first defeat upon the home side. With only a handful of games left in the league phase, both sides eye a crucial win to keep their hopes afloat and secure a place in the Qualifiers.

Dream11 Kabul Eagles vs Mis Ainak Knights Match Details

Time: The match between Kabul Eagles vs Mis Ainak Knights starts at 10 AM IST.

Toss: 9.30 AM (IST).

Venue: Alokozay Kabul International Cricket Ground.

My Dream11 Team

Noor Ali Zadran, Asghar Afghan (VC), Ihsanullah Janat, Mohammad Nabi (C), Samiullah Shenwari, Karim Janat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Yamin Ahmadzai, Waqar Salamkheil, Noor Ahmad and Amir Hamza.

KE vs MAK Predicted 11s:

Kabul Eagles: Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Imran Mir, Asghar Afghan (C), Younas Ahmadzai, Samiullah Shinwari, Waheedullah Shafaq (WK), Abdullah Mazari, Abdullah Adil, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Ibrahim.

Mis Ainak Knights: Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ihsanullah Janat, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Tariq Stanikzai, Mohammad Nabi (C), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazal Niazai, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Yamin Ahmadzai.

