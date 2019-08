Dream11 Team

Team Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s TNPL Match KAR vs MAD at Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli: With Ravichandran Ashwin’s Dindigul Dragons already qualified for the semi-final, three spots are still up for the grab. Chepauk Super Gillies have already placed one foot on the semis with a net run-rate of +1.367. Despite being at the third spot, Madurai Panthers still have a lot to do to confirm their berth in the top-four.

Victory against Karaikudi Kaalai will see the Panthers through to the semis. However, a defeat could place them in a tricky position where the VB Kanchi Veerans and Lyca Kovai Kings might topple them at the points table and will leave them depending on the results of other matches. For Karaikudi Kaalai, the only thing that matters now is to not finish this edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League as the lowest-ranked team.

Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers will take place at 6:45 PM (IST).

Time: 7:15 PM IST.

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.

Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Srikkanth Anirudha.

Batsmen: Rajhamany Srinivasan, M Shajahan, A Sarath Raj, Shijit Chandran.

All-rounders: R Rajkumar, Jagatheesan Kousik, Abhishek Tanwar.

Bowlers: Yo Mahesh, Sunil Sam, Rahil Shah.

Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers My Dream11 Team

Rajhamany Srinivasan, M Shajahan, A Sarath Raj, Shijit Chandran, Srikkanth Anirudha, R Rajkumar, Jagatheesan Kousik, Abhishek Tanwar, Yo Mahesh, Sunil Sam, Rahil Shah.

Karaikudi Kaalai vs Madurai Panthers Probable Playing 11

Karaikudi Kaalai: Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Srikkanth Anirudha (C), Rajhamany Srinivasan, Maan Bafna, Yo Mahesh, S Ganesh (wk), M Shajahan, R Rajkumar, RD Ashwin Kumar, Sunil Sam, S Swaminathan.

Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthik, A Sarath Raj, Shijit Chandran (C), Jagatheesan Kousik, Abhishek Tanwar, Nilesh Subramanian (wk), R Mithun, R Karthikeyan, Kiran Akash, Rahil Shah, N Selva Kumaran.

SQUADS —

Karaikudi Kaalai: V Aditya, Srikkanth Anirudh (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rajhamany Srinivasan, Maan Bafna, M Shajahan, R Rajkumar, RD Ashwin Kumar, S Mohan Prasath, Velidi Lakshman, Sunil Sam, S Kishan Kumar, Ashwath Mukunthan, Yo Mahesh, S Swaminathan, T Ajith Kumar, R Kavin.

Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthik, A Sarath Raj, Shijit Chandran (c), Adhithya Giridhar, Nilesh Subramanian (wk), Jagatheesan Kousik, Abhishek Tanwar, R Mithun, Kiran Akash, Rahil Shah, N Selva Kumaran, SS Karnavar, Varun Chakravarthy, J Jabez Moses, Thalaivan Sargunam, D Rohit, Tushar Raheja, Lokesh Raj, MS Promoth, R Karthikeyan, Akash Sumra, Muruganantham, T Veeramani, Sudhan Kandepan.

