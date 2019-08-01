Dream11 Team Karaikudi Kaalai vs TUTI Patriots Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s TNPL Match DIN vs TUT at NPR College Ground, Dindigul: Karaikudi Kaalai and TUTI Patriots will hope to have a revival of their fate when they face each other in the 17th match of this year’s TNPL. Both the teams are at bottom half of the points table and have lost three of their four matches so far. The Kaalais won their game against Ruby Trichy Warriors in a game that went down to the super over.

The Patriots managed to register their sole victory of the season in a rain-affected match against Lyca Kovai Kings. Both the teams have had a similar kind of campaign so far and can’t be differentiated on the basis of form either, which might be the reason for this game to be an exciting one.

TOSS – The toss between Karaikudi Kaalai vs TUTI Patriots will take place at 6.45PM (IST)!

Time: 7.15 PM IST.

Venue: College Ground, Dindigul.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Dinesh Karthik.

Batsmen: Akshay Srinivasan, S Nathan, V Saravanan, S Siva, M Shahjahan.

All-rounders: R Rajkumar.

Bowlers: M Ganesh Moorthi, B Senthil Nathan, S Sam, D Kumaran.

My Dream XI Team

Akshay Srinivasan, S Nathan, V Saravanan, S Siva, M Shahjahan, Dinesh Karthik, R Rajkumar, M Ganesh Moorthi, B Senthil Nathan, S Sam and D Kumaran.

Probable Playing XIs —

Karaikudi Kaalai: V Aditya, Srikkanth Anirudh (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rajhamany Srinivasan, Maan Bafna, M Shajahan, R Rajkumar, RD Ashwin Kumar, S Mohan Prasath, Velidi Lakshman, Sunil Sam.

TUTI Patriots: Akshay Srinivasan, Sivagnanan Senthilnathan, Murugesan Kamlesh (wk), A Venkatesh, V Subramania Siva (c), S Abishiek, Vasanth Saravanan, SP Nathan, M Sathya Raj, M Ganesh Moorthi, Tamil Kumaran.

SQUADS —

Karaikudi Kaalai: V Aditya, Srikkanth Anirudh (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rajhamany Srinivasan, Maan Bafna, M Shajahan, R Rajkumar, RD Ashwin Kumar, S Mohan Prasath, Velidi Lakshman, Sunil Sam, S Kishan Kumar, Ashwath Mukunthan, Yo Mahesh, S Swaminathan, T Ajith Kumar, R Kavin.

TUTI Patriots: Akshay Srinivasan, Sivagnanan Senthilnathan, V Subramania Siva (C), Nidish Rajagopal, S Abishiek, Vasanth Saravanan, SP Nathan, Murugesan Kamlesh (wk), V Athisayaraj Davidson, M Ganesh Moorthi, Tamil Kumaran, Washington Sundar, Subramanian Anand, Shubham Mehta, S Boopalan, A Venkatesh, S Dinesh, Ashith Sanganakal, Wilkins Victor, M Sathya Raj, Karthikeyan R, Rahul Raj, Akash Sivan.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ KAR Dream11 Team/ TUT Dream11 Team/ TUTI Patriots Dream11 Team/ Karaikudi Kaalai Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.