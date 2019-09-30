Dream11 Predictions

Team Karnataka vs Hyderabad, Round 1, Elite Group A Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 VHT ODD – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match KAR vs HYD at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru:

This game has been rescheduled. The game was supposed to take place on September 24, but the rain did not allow it to go ahead as scheduled. Karnataka is high-on-confidence after winning both their matches and they would like to keep the winning momentum going when they lock horns with Hyderabad. Some big names who will feature in this game are KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu Shreyas Gopal.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for KAR vs HYD

Keeper – K. Siddharth

Batsmen – Tanmay Agarwal [vc], Manish Pandey, Lokesh Rahul [c], Devdutt Padikal, Ambati Rayudu

All-Rounders – Bavanaka Sandeep, Krishnappa Gowtham

Bowlers –Mehdi Hasan, Ajay Dev Goud, Shreyas Gopal

My Dream11

K. Siddharth, Tanmay Agarwal [vc], Manish Pandey, Lokesh Rahul [c], Devdutt Padikal, Ambati Rayudu, Bavanaka Sandeep, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mehdi Hasan, Ajay Dev Goud, Shreyas Gopal

KAR vs HYD Predicted 11

Karnataka: KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, KV Siddharth (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Pavan Deshpande, Sharath, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Ronit More

Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal, Akshath Reddy, Tilak Verma, Ambati Rayudu (c), Bavanaka Sandeep, Rohit Rayudu, Jamalpur Malikarjun (wk), Mehdi Hasan, Chama V Milind, Ajay Dev Goud, Mohammed Siraj

Squads

Karnataka: KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, KV Siddharth (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Pavan Deshpande, Sharath, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Abhimanyu Mithun, Prasidh Krishna, Ronit More, Abhishek Reddy, Praveen Dubey, V Koushik, Srinivas Sharath

Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal, Akshath Reddy, Tilak Verma, Ambati Rayudu (c), Bavanaka Sandeep, Rohit Rayudu, Jamalpur Malikarjun (wk), Mehdi Hasan, Chama V Milind, Ajay Dev Goud, Mohammed Siraj, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Palakodeti Sairam, Kartikeya Kak, Mickl Jaiswal

Check Dream11 Prediction / KAR Dream11 Team / Karnataka Dream11 Team / HYD Dream11 Team / Hyderabad Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more