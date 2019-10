KE vs ST Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for KE vs ST

My Dream11 Team

Shafiqullah Shafaq, Hazratullah Zazai, Bahir Shah (VICE CAPTAIN), Asif Musazai, Waheedullah Shafaq, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari (CAPTAIN), Shahidullah Kamal, Zahir Khan, Sayed Shirzad, Yousaf Zazai

The match starts at 3:00 PM IST

KE vs ST Predicted 11

Kabul Eagles: Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan (C), Younas Ahmadzai, Younas Ahmadzai, Samiullah Shinwari, Waheedullah Shafaq, Yousaf Zazai, Hamza Hotak, Waqar Salamkhail, Mohammad Sardar (WK), Tahir Adil

Speen Ghar Tigers: Najeeb Tarakai, Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Najibullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafaq (C & WK), Asif Musazai, Shamsurahman Karokhil, Sayed Shirzad, Hamid Hassan, Zahir Khan, Wafadar Momand

SQUADS:

Kabul Eagles: Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Asghar Afghan (C), Younas Ahmadzai, Younas Ahmadzai, Samiullah Shinwari, Waheedullah Shafaq, Yousaf Zazai, Hamza Hotak, Waqar Salamkhail, Mohammad Sardar (WK), Tahir Adil, Imran Mir, Abdullah Mazar, Abdurehman, Abdul Malik, Abdul Baqi Popal, Mohammadullah, Bakhtar Atal, Abdullah Adil.

Speen Ghar Tigers: Najeeb Tarakai, Bahir Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Najibullah Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafaq (C & WK), Asif Musazai, Shamsurahman Karokhil, Sayed Shirzad, Hamid Hassan, Zahir Khan, Wafadar Momand, Tendai Chatara, Karim Sadiq, Abdul Wasi, Shabir Noori, Nasir Totakhil, Nawaz Khan, Ishaq Zazai, Tamim Surkhrodi, Inamullah.

