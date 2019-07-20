Dream11 Team SOM vs KET Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Vitality T20 Blast Somerset vs Kent

This promises to be the big one when the top two sides in the South Group table lock horns with each other. Both the sides have some big stars in their line-ups, but none bigger than Babar Azam. Somerset has won ten out of their 14 matches last season in South Group table while Kent won eight and got four more points through washouts. However, Kent got out in the quarter-final itself while Somerset made it to the semi-final. The two teams will be hoping to put on an improvised show this time.

TOSS – The toss between Somerset vs Kent will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury

SOM vs KET Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Tom Banton, James Hildreth, Peter Trego, Babar Azam, Joe Denly, Roelof van der Merwe, Matt Milnes, H Podmore, Hardus Vilojen and Craig Overton.

SOM vs KET Probable Playing 11

Team Somerset (Playing XI): Tom Abell(c), Tom Banton(w), Tim Groenewald, Lewis Gregory, Josh Davey, Peter Trego, James Hildreth, Dominic Bess, Azhar Ali, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe.

Team Kent (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Sean Dickson, Matt Renshaw, Alex Blake, Adam Rouse(w/c), Darren Stevens, Oliver Robinson, Harry Podmore, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen