KUW vs SIN ICC T20 Qualifier 2019, Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Kuwait vs Singapore match today, July 23:
Not long back, Singapore made their T20I debut in fabulous style with a comfortable 33-run win against Qatar in the opening game of the T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier. Singapore, the hosts of the tournament, posted 186/7 in their 20 overs. All the top four batsmen scored 30+ runs to set the platform for a big total. Janak Prakash and skipper Amjab Mahboob took three wickets apiece to restrict Qatar to 153/9.
Both teams will know what is in stake and that would make the competition exciting.
TOSS – The toss between Kuwait vs Singapore will take place at 11:00 AM IST!
Time: 11:30 AM IST
Venue: Indian Association Ground, Singapore
Kuwait vs Singapore (KUW vs SIN) Dream11 Prediction And Tips
Wicketkeeper – Manpreet Singh(VC)
Batsmen – Surendran Chandramohan, Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees.
Allrounders – Rohan Rangarajan, Muhammad Kashif (C), Janak Prakash, Mohammed-Aslam.
Bowlers – Mohammad Ahsan, Ilyas Ahmed, Amjad Mahboob.
KUW vs SIN My Dream11 Team
Manpreet Singh(VC), Surendran Chandramohan, Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees, Rohan Rangarajan, Muhammad Kashif (C), Janak Prakash, Mohammed-Aslam, Mohammad Ahsan, Ilyas Ahmed, Amjad Mahboob.
KUW vs SIN Probable Playing 11
Team Kuwait (Playing XI): Ravija Sandaruwan, Sankar Varathappan, Adnan Idrees, Muhammad Kashif (C), Usman Waheed (WK), Shiraz Khan, Bilal Tahir, Mohammed Aslam, Mohammad Ahsan, Ilyas Ahmed, Nawaf Ahmed.
Team Singapore (Playing XI): Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Tim David, Manpreet Singh (WK), Chetan Suryawanshi, Janak Prakash, Anantha Krishna, Anish Paraam, Selladore Vijayakumar, Vinoth Baskaran, Amjad Mahboob (C).
