Dream11 Team Lancashire Thunder vs Loughborough Lightning KIA Super League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match 20 LT vs LL at Old Trafford in Manchester: Lancashire Thunder’s quest for the first victory of the T20 season has elongated further after they lost their fifth match. Of the six matches they have played so far, only has ended without a defeat for them. The game against Southern Vipers had concluded in a Tie. The major reason that has accounted for this nightmarish season of Lancashire is the inconsistency of the batting line-up. Except for Harmanpreet Kaur, no other batters have been able to sustain their form.

They will be up against Loughborough Lightning for another home match of the season. The visitors look a much stronger side and are coming to the match with two straight victories on the back. The Georgia Elwiss-led side are currently placed at the third spot in the points table. In their last outing, they chased 130 against Surrey to complete a comprehensive victory. The match before had seen them chasing Surrey’s total of 120 with five overs to spare. Batswoman Mignon du Preez scored a total of 108 runs in both the matches without getting dismissed for a single time.

TOSS – The toss between Lancashire Thunder and Loughborough Lightning will take place at 10:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: Old Trafford in Manchester.

Probable Playing XIs —

Lancashire Thunder: Tahlia McGrath, Sune Luus, Sophia Dunkley, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Boyce, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (C), Alice Dyson, Alex Hartley.

Loughborough Lightning: Amy Jones (WK), Hayley Matthews, Chamari Atapattu, Mignon du Preez, Georgia Elwiss (C), Georgia Adams, Jenny Gunn, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Higham, Kirstie Gordon.

SQUADS —

Lancashire Thunder: Georgie Boyce, Sune Luus, Tahlia McGrath, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Harmanpreet Kaur, Emma Lamb, Sophie Ecclestone, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Evelyn Jones, Kate Cross (C), Alex Hartley, Natalie Brown, Alice Dyson, Danielle Collins, Ria Fackrell.

Loughborough Lightning: Amy Jones (WK), Hayley Matthews, Chamari Atapattu, Mignon du Preez, Georgia Elwiss (C), Georgia Adams, Jenny Gunn, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Higham, Kirstie Gordon, Alice Monaghan, Abbey Freeborn, Jo Gardner, Tara Norris.

