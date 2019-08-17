DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team LT vs WS KSL 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Lancashire Thunder vs Western Storm KIA Super League clash at Boughton Hall Cricket Club Ground, Chester: The match number 15 of KIA Super League will be played between table-toppers Western Storm and laggards Lancashire Thunder will have definite Indian interest associated to it as two-star Indian batswoman will be in action in the T20 extravaganza in England. The Indian Women’s T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will face her deputy Smriti Mandhana in Taunton. Harmanpreet represents Lancashire and is a crucial part of her team. Mandhana plays for Western Storm alongside another Indian player, Deepti Sharma.

TOSS – The toss between Lancashire Thunder vs Western Storm will take place at 6.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Boughton Hall Cricket Club Ground, Chester

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Ellie Threlkeld is a good option to have in the fantasy side.

Batsmen – Smriti Mandhana (C), Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), Heather Knight can easily walk into any fantasy side because of the abilities and skill-set this trip possess.

All-Rounders – In this segment Tahlia McGrath, Emma Lamb, Deepti Sharma are good options available for the all-rounder’s slot.

Bowlers –Alex Hartley, Freya Davies, Claire Nicholas are must have’s in your fantasy teams.

My Dream XI Team

Harmanpreet Kaur, G Boyce, Heather Knight, Smriti Mandhana (C), E Threlkeld (wk), E Lamb, Deepti Sharma, A Hartley, F Davies (vc), S Ecclestone, C Nicholas

Probable Playing XIs —

Lancashire Thunder: Eve Jones, Ellie Threlkeld, Tahlia McGrath, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross (C), Alex Hartley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Boyce, Emma Lamb.

Western Storm: Smriti Mandhana, Rachel Priest, Heather Knight (C), Fran Wilson, Deepti Sharma, Naomi Dattani, Alex Griffiths/Sophie Luff, Anya Shrubsole, Freya Davies, Dani Gibson, Claire Nicholas.

SQUADS —

Lancashire Thunder (From): Georgie Boyce, Sune Luus, Tahlia McGrath, Sophia Dunkley Brown, Harmanpreet Kaur, Emma Lamb, Sophie Ecclestone, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Evelyn Jones, Kate Cross (C), Alex Hartley, Natalie Brown, Alice Dyson, Danielle Collins, Ria Fackrell

Western Storm (From): Rachel Priest (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight (C), Fran Wilson, Sophie Luff, Freya Davies, Deepti Sharma, Danielle Gibson, Claire Nicholas, Naomi Dattani, Alex Griffiths, Anya Shrubsole, Ellie Mitchell, Amara Carr, Sonia Odedra, Natasha Wraith

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LT Dream11 Team/ WS Dream11 Team/ Western Storm Dream11 Team/ Lancashire Thunder Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.