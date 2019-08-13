Dream11 Team Prediction

Team Lancashire Thunders vs Yorkshire Diamonds KIA Women’s Super League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Women’s Super League T20 2019 Match SS vs SV at The Aigburth in Liverpool: With the first week of this year’s KIA Women’s Super League gone, all the teams have opened their points tally except for two, Lancashire Thunder and Yorkshire Diamonds. One of them will have their first points when they take on each other.

The Thunders have lost all the three matches they have played and are in a desperate need to reassess their strategies. The bowling unit have been decent but the batters have failed the team miserably. Meanwhile, Yorkshire Diamonds have all the rights to curse their stars as they should have won their first game of the season. Chasing, the Diamonds fell nine runs short of the winning total against Surrey Stars. But in the second match they were outplayed by Loughborough Lightning who chased Yorkshire’s 121 with 40 balls to spare.

Lancashire Thunders vs Yorkshire Diamonds Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Lancashire Thunders and Yorkshire Diamonds will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: The Aigburth, Liverpool.

Lancashire Thunders vs Yorkshire Diamonds Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Alyssa Healy.

Batswoman: Lauren Winfield, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Boyce, Jemimah Rodrigues.

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath, Emma Lamb, Leigh Kasperek.

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards.

My Dream11 Team

Lauren Winfield, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Boyce, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alyssa Healy (WK), Tahlia McGrath, Emma Lamb, Leigh Kasperek, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards.

Lancashire Thunders vs Yorkshire Diamonds Probable Playing XIs–

Lancashire Thunders: Eve Jones, Ellie Threlkeld, Tahlia McGrath, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross (C), Alex Hartley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Boyce, Emma Lamb.

Yorkshire Diamonds: Lauren Winfield (C), Alyssa Healy, Hollie Armitage, Jemimah Rodrigues, Cordelia Griffith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Helen Fenby, Linsey Smith, Leigh Kasperek, Beth Langston, Katie Levick.

SQUADS–

Lancashire Thunders: Eve Jones, Ellie Threlkeld, Tahlia McGrath, Sune Luus, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross (C), Alex Hartley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Boyce, Emma Lamb, Natalie Brown, Danielle Collins, Alice Dyson, Ria Fackrell.

Yorkshire Diamonds: Lauren Winfield (C), Alyssa Healy, Hollie Armitage, Jemimah Rodrigues, Cordelia Griffith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Helen Fenby, Linsey Smith, Leigh Kasperek, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Katherine Brunt, Katie George, Georgia Davis, Bess Heath.

