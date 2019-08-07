Dream11 Prediction And Tips

Team LEI vs WAR Group, Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match Leicestershire vs Warwickshire at Grace Road in Leicester:

Leicestershire will host the Warwickshire in the return fixture of the ongoing T20 Blast in Leicester tonight. The defending champs won the previous encounter between the two teams comprehensively by seven wickets and will be wishing to win the away fixture as well. Warwickshire are in the fourth position in the North Group after six matches with as many points and will need to keep winning to make it to the knockouts of the competition.

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Leicestershire vs Warwickshire will take place at 10:30 PM (IST).

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Grace Road in Leicester.

Leicestershire vs Warwickshire Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Harry Swindells, Michael Burgess, Lewis Hill

Batsmen: Mark Cosgrove, Dominic Sibley, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Aadil Ali, Harry Dearden

Allrounders: Colin Ackermann, Callum Perkinson

Bowlers: Arron Lilley, Fidel Edwards, Jeetan Patel, D Klein, H Brookes.

LEI vs WAR My Dream11 Team

Lewis Hill, Michael Burgess (C), Aadil Ali, Harry Dearden (VC), Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Colin Ackermann, Calum Perkinson, D Klein, Fidel Edwards, H Brookes.

LEI vs WAR Probable Playing 11

Leicestershire: Mark Cosgrove, Harry Swindels, Harry Dearden, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Lewis Hill (WK), Aadil Ali, Callum Perkinson, Dieter Klein, Gavin Griffiths, Will Davis.

Warwickshire: Dominic Sibley, Michael Burgess (WK), Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Will Rhodes, Liam Banks, Alex Thomson, Henry Brookes, Jeetan Patel (C), James Wainman, Fidel Edwards.

