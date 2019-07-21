Dream11 Team LEI vs WAS Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Vitality T20 Blast Warwickshire vs Leicestershire:

Both teams’ respective first games of the season were called off without a ball bowled. Hence, both teams would be eager to start the campaign with a victory when they face each other today. Both the sides have a lot of star power in their arsenal and that would excite fans. Some of the big names that would feature today are Ashton Agar, Fidel Edwards among others. The competition was established by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in 2003 as the first professional Twenty20 league in the world. It is the top-level Twenty20 competition in England and Wales.

TOSS – The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

LEI vs WAS Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Michael Burgess

Batsmen – Ed Pollock, Mark Cosgrove, Sam Hain (C)

All-Rounders – Alex Thomson, Ashton Agar, Neil Dexter, Colin Ackermann (VC)

Bowlers – Fidel Edwards, Gavin Griffiths, Arron Lilley

Probable Playing XIs:

Warwickshire / Birmingham Bears:

Ed Pollock, Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Alex Thomson, Dominic Sibley, Michael Burgess (WK), Will Rhodes, Henry Brookes, Ashton Agar, Jeetan Patel (C), Fidel Edwards.

Leicestershire:

Harry Dearden, Neil Dexter, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Lewis Hill (WK), Aadil Ali, Ben Mike, Dieter Klein, Callum Parkinson, Gavin Griffiths, Chris Wright.

Warwickshire: Ian Bell, Jeetan Patel (c), Tim Ambrose (wk), Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Craig Miles, Olly Stone, Liam Norwell, Sam Hain, Ashton Agar, Ryan Sidebottom, Dominic Sibley, Will Rhodes, Adam Hose, Alex Mellor, Matthew Lamb, Henry Brookes, George Panayi, Liam Banks, Ed Pollock, Alex Thomson, Robert Yates, Fidel Edwards

Leicestershire: Harry Dearden, Neil Dexter, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Lewis Hill (wk), Aadil Ali, Ben Mike, Dieter Klein, Callum Parkinson, Gavin Griffiths, Chris Wright

