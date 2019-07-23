Dream11 Team LEI vs YOR Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Vitality T20 Blast Leicestershire vs Yorkshire:

What makes this encounter interesting is the fact that both the teams have had a similar fate in the tournament thus far. While the first game of both the teams got washed out without a ball being bowled, the two sides ended up on the losing side in their second game. Now, both sides will look to register their first win of the season. There are some big names featuring in the game like Nicholas Pooran, David Willey and Gary Ballance.

TOSS – The toss between Leicestershire vs Yorkshire will take place at 10:30 PM IST.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Grace Road in Leicester

LEI vs YOR Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran (VC).

Batsmen: Mark Cosgrove, Gary Ballance and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Allrounders: David Willey (C), Dom Bess, Colin Ackermann and Jordan Thompson.

Bowlers: Chris Wright, Dieter Klein and Gavin Griffiths.

LEI vs YOR My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran (VC), Mark Cosgrove, Gary Ballance, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey (C), Dom Bess, Colin Ackermann, Jordan Thompson, Chris Wright, Dieter Klein, GavGriffiths.

LEI vs YOR Probable Playing 11

Team Leicestershire (Playing XI): Mark Cosgrove, Harry Dearden, Neil Dexter, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (C), Lewis Hill (WK), Ben Mike, Dieter Klein, Callum Parkinson, Gavin Griffiths, Chris Wright.

Team Yorkshire (Playing XI): Tom Kohler-Cadmore (C), Adam Lyth, David Willey, Nicholas Pooran, Harry Brook, Gary Ballance, Jonathan Tattersall (WK), Jordan Thompson, Dom Bess, Duanne Oliver, Josh Poysden.

