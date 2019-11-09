Dream11 Prediction

Team Leicester City vs Arsenal English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match LEI vs ARS at King Power Stadium 11:00 PM IST:

Leicester has been in ominous form and they would like to maintain that when they host Arsenal at home on Saturday. Leicester City is currently sitting at 3rd place in the points table with 23 points from 11 matches (7 wins, 2 draws, 2 losses). Arsenal, on the other hand, has done everything but helped themselves with wins. They have had a dismal season thus far and would like to improve on that. Arsenal is currently sitting at 5th place in the points table with 17 points from 11 matches (4 wins, 5 draws, 2 losses).

TIME- The kick-off time of EPL match Leicester City vs Arsenal is 11:30 PM (IST).

Date: November 9, 2019 (Saturday).

Venue: King Power Stadium.

LEI vs ARS My Dream11 Team

Leno, Perez, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy, Torrieira, Willock, Ozil, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Probable Playing XIs

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Chilwell, Soyuncu, Evans, Pereira, Barnes, Maddison, Ndidi, Tielemans, Perez, Vardy.

Arsenal: Leno, Chambers, Sokratis, Luiz, Tierney, Totteira, Guendouzi, Willock, Ozil, Lacazatte, Aubameyang.

