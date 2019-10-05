Dream11 Predictions

Team Leicester City vs Liverpool FC English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match LEI vs LIV at Anfield Stadium:

Liverpool is on the top of their game. They are unbeaten in their last 16 Premier League games and would extend the streak when they host Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday. They also have another record to boast of as they are unbeaten in their last 43 games at home. Leicester, on the other hand, have not won their last eight away games. In the first seven games, Leicester has conceded the join-lowest goals in the Premier League. Leicester would hope James Maddison is fit for the game after an ankle injury.

TIME- The kick-off time of EPL match Leicester City vs Liverpool FC is 7:30 PM (IST).

Date: October 5, 2019 (Sunday).

Venue: Anfield Stadium.

LEI vs LIV My Dream11 Team

Adrian, Pereira, Soyuncu, Robertson, Van Dijk, Ndidi, Salah, Mane, Wijnaldum, Vardy, Firmino

LEI vs LIV Probable Playing XIs

Probable 11: Adrian, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Fabinho, Firminho, Salah, Mane

Probable 11: Schmeichel, R Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Chilwell, Tielemans, Praet, Ndidi, Maddison, Perez, Vardy

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LEI Dream11 Team/ LIV Dream11 Team/ Leicester City Dream11 Team/ Liverpool FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips, Predictions and more.