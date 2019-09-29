Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team LEI vs NEW– English Premier League Football Predictions Tips For Today’s Match Between Leicester City vs Newcastle United at King Power Stadium: In Sunday’s EPL match, Leicester City have a fantastic opportunity at their disposal to move ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City, but Newcastle United will look to make things difficult for the home side when they face-off at the King Power Stadium. The hosts started their EPL on an emphatic note as they beat a quality Tottenham Hotspurs side over the weekend to secure the third spot. The Foxes have 11 points on board while being two points behind second-place Man. City, and seven points behind league leaders, Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are second from the bottom in the league with just one win under their belt. In the six league games, Newcastle has featured in, the Toons have won just one game while being on the receiving end of two draws, and three losses. Coach Steve Bruce confirmed in the pre-match press-conference that injury doubts Allan Saint-Maximin, Andy Carroll and Sean Longstaff have all been declared fit by the medical staff and will be available for selection.

TIME- The kick-off time of EPL match Leicester City and Newcastle United is 9 PM (IST).

Date: September 29, 2019 (Sunday).

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester.

My Dream11 Team

K Schmeichel (GK), R Pereira, B Chilwell, P Dummet, J Willems, J Shelvey, C Atsu, A Perez, Y Tielemans (C), J Vardy and Joelinton.

LEI vs NEW Probable Playing XIs —

Leicester City- Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Ndidi; Perez, Tielemans, Praet, Barnes; Vardy

Newcastle United- Dubravka; Willems, Dummett, Lascelles, Schar, Manquillo; Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, Atsu; Joelinton

LEI vs NEW Recent form (Last six matches)

Leicester City – W W W L W W

Newcastle United – L W L D L D

LEI vs NEW Head To Head

Played – 24

Leicester – 11

Newcastle – 8

Draw- 5

