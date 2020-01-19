Dream11 Team Prediction

LIV vs MUN Premier League 2019-20 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Football Today’s Match Liverpool vs Manchester United at Anfield:

Table-toppers Liverpool will host Manchester United at Anfield in what promises to be a cracker of a match. Liverpool has a 14-point cushion and is at the top, whereas the Red Devils are at the fifth spot. Liverpool has won 20 out of the 21 matches played and they would like to continue the dream run when they face Manchester United. Having said that, the Liverpool fans will be expecting their side to redeem themselves from the draw that took place in Old Trafford a couple of months ago.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Match Details

Date: January 19, 2020 (India)

Time: 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

LIV vs MUN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Van Dijk, Lindelof, Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders: Mane, Pereira, Henderson

Forwards: Martial, Firmino, Salah

LIV vs MUN Predicted XI

LIV: Alisson; Robertson, V Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Chamberlain; Mane, Firmino, Salah

MUN: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Magurie, Williams; Matic, Fred; Mata, Pereira, James; Martial

SQUADS:

Liverpool: Alisson, Adrián, Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Joël Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mané, Divock Origi

Manchester United: David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Andreas Pereira, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe, Victor Lindelöf, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Ashley Young, Daniel James, Angel Gomes, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood

