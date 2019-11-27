Dream11 Prediction

Liverpool will host Napoli at Anfield on Thursday for a group R clash. Liverpool has been in stupendous form throughout the season and will start favourites at home. Liverpool will still be cautious as they lost to Napoli in the first group meeting of the two this season. Just one point separates group leaders Liverpool and Napoli which makes it an anticipated clash. In the last nine games Liverpool have scored nine goals in the final 15 minutes of the game. Matip, Clyne and Shaqiri are injured and in all likelihood be missing the fixture.

Liverpool Champions League form: LWWW

Liverpool form (all competitions): WWWWWW

Napoli Champions League form: WDWD

Napoli form (all competitions): DDLDDD

Match Details

Date: November 28, 2019

Time: 1.30 AM IST (November 28)

Venue: Anfield

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Alex Meret

Defenders – Kalidou Koulibaly, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson

Midfielders – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (captain), Georginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Jose Callejon, Sadio Mane (vice-captain)

Forwards – Mohamed Salah, Dries Mertens

Predicted Lineups

Napoli: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Hysaj, Callejon, Allan, Elmas, Ruiz, Lozano, Mertens

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

