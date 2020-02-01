Dream11 Team Tips and Tricks

LIV vs SOU Premier League 2019-20 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Football Today’s Match Liverpool vs Southampton at Anfield 08:30 PM IST February 1:

Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Liverpool vs Southampton, Dream11 Team Premier League 2019-20, LIV vs SOU Dream11 Predictions, Today Match Predictions, Today’s Football Match Tips, Liverpool vs Southampton, Liverpool vs Southampton Today’s Football Match Playing xi, Today Match Playing xi, LIV playing xi, SOU playing xi, dream 11 guru tips, Dream11 Predictions for today’s match, Premier League 2019-20 Dream11 predictions, Liverpool vs Southampton Today Match Predictions, online Football betting tips, Football tips online, dream11 team, my team 11, dream11 tips, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Prediction, Football Tips And Predictions – Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League 2019-20, Online Football Tips And Predictions – LIV vs SOU Premier League 2019-20

Liverpool vs Southampton Match Details

Date: February 1, 2020 (India)

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Anfield

LIV vs SOU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- A McCarthy

Defenders- T Alexander-Arnold (VC), V v Dijk, J Gomez, J Vestergaard

Midfielders- J Ward-Prowse, P Hojbjerg, A O Chamberlain

Forwards- D Ings, M Salah (C)

Probable Playing XI

Liverpool: Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Mohamed Salah

Southampton: Angus Gunn, Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Kevin Danso, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond, Stuart Armstrong, Danny Ings, Michael Obafemi

SQUADS

Liverpool: Alisson, Adrián, Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ben Winterbottom, Nathaniel Clyne, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Joël Matip, Curtis Jones, Ki-Jana However, Tony Gallacher, Thomas Clayton, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Yasser Larouci, Sepp van den Berg, Neco Williams, Morgan Boyes, Billy Koumetio, James Norris, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Adam Lewis, Harvey Elliott, Pedro Chirivella, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Luis Longstaff, Leighton Clarkson, Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Jack Bearne, Layton Stewart, Thomas Hill

Southampton: Alex McCarthy, Angus Gunn, Harry Lewis, Kyle Walker-Peters, Maya Yoshida, Jannik Vestergaard, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Jan Bednarek, Cédric Soares, Moussa Djenepo, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong, Sofiane Boufal, Nathan Redmond, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, William Smallbone, Callum Slattery, Kayne Ramsay, Kevin Danso, Yan Valery, Sam McQueen, Shane Long, Danny Ings, Che Adams, Michael Obafemi, Jake Vokins, Daniel N’Lundulu

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LIV Dream11 Team / SOU Dream11 Team / Liverpool Dream11 Team/ Southampton Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.