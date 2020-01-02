Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Liverpool FC vs Sheffield United FC Premier League 2019-20 – Fantasy Football Tips For Today’s Match LIV vs SHF at Emirates Stadium, London: The Premier League match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network. – Star Sports Select, Select HD. The live streaming of the Premier League 2019-20 match can be live-streamed on Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Liverpool FC vs Sheffield United FC Match Details

Date: January 03, 2020 (India)

Time: 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

LIV vs SHF My Dream11 Team

Dean Henderson, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk (vice-captain), Andy Robertson, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah (captain), Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick

LIV vs SHF Full Squads

Liverpool: Alisson, Adrian, Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mané, Divock Origi

Sheffield United: Dean Henderson, Simon Moore, Enda Stevens, Phil Jagielka, Kieron Freeman, Richard Stearman, Muhamed Besic, George Baldock, John Fleck, Jack O’Connell, Chris Basham, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, Lys Mousset, Ben Osborn, Luke Freeman, Oliver McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Callum Robinson, John Egan, Ravel Morrison, David McGoldrick

