Team Liverpool vs Arsenal English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match LIV vs ARS at Anfield, Liverpool 1:00 AM IST:

This is the second time the two giants will meet in this season. Last time the two sides met, hosts Liverpool won the match 3-1. Arsenal would like to turn things around this time.

The Reds were superb for large periods last weekend, completely outplaying Tottenham on their way to a 2-1 victory.

It was a massive win in Klopp’s side’s season, especially after falling behind in the first minute to a fortunate Harry Kane strike.

Liverpool vs Arsenal English Premier League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: October 31, 2019.

Time: 1 AM IST.

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Arsenal English Premier League 2019-20 Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Goalkeeper: Kelleher

Defenders: Robertson, Holding, Tierney, Bellerin

Midfielders: Mané, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ceballos

Forwards: Firmino, Lacazette

LIV vs ARS My Dream11 Team

Kelleher, Robertson, Holding, Tierney, Bellerin, Mané, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ceballos, Firmino, Lacazette

LIV vs ARS Probable Starting 11

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold; Lovren, Gomez, Robertson; Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita; Mane, Firmino, Origi.

Arsenal: Martinez; Bellerin, Holding, Luiz, Kolasinac; Torreira, Guendouzi; Pepe, Willock, Aubameyang; Lacazette.

LIV vs ARS: Match Details

This EFL Cup match will take at the Anfield, The kick-off time is at 1:00 AM IST on Thursday.

