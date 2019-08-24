DREAM11 PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Liverpool vs Arsenal English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match LIV vs ARS at Anfield, Liverpool: In what will be the biggest game of the English season so far, Liverpool will take on Arsenal at the Anfield on Saturday. Both the clubs have gotten off to a perfect start and have emerged victorious in he two games played so far. After defeating Norwich City in their Premier League opener at home, Jurgen Klop’s side had a succesful outing at Southampton. The forward line, consisting the likes of Mohmed Salah, Sadio Mane and Firmino, seem to have taken up from where they left in the last season and have already produced dominating displays. The defence unit, led by Virgin Van Dijk, is also looking solid and there’s no reason why Liverpool cannot repeat the heroics of last season.

The Gunners, after tasting victories in both the matches, will be hoping top consolidate their poor record at Anfield. The embarrassing 1-5 defeat of last season will haunt Unai Emery’s side as Unai Emery’s side face their biggest challenge of the season. However, with some wise signings Arsenal look to have build a fairly balanced side. David Luiz’s introduction in the defence should boost the backline and his partnership with Ainsley Mailand-Niles would be crucial to the team’s success in this season.

Liverpool vs Arsenal English Premier League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: August 24, 2019.

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Arsenal English Premier League 2019-20 Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Formation: 4-4-2

Goalkeeper: Adrian.

Defenders: Ainsley Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Dani Ceballos, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah.

Forward: Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool vs Arsenal English Premier League 2019-20 My Dream11 Team

Adrian, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Dani Ceballos, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Probable Playing 11

Liverpool: Adrian, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino.

Arsenal: Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

