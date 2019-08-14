Dream11 Prediction And Tips

Team Liverpool vs Chelsea UEFA Super Cup Clash 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match LIV VS CHE at Vodafone Arena, Istanbul: The first mega-clash of the footballing season will see Chelsea and Liverpool plying their trade for the glory of UEFA Super Cup. The Champions League winner and the Europa League holder will see each other at the BJK Vodafone Arena on Instagram.

Chelsea, having suffered a major embarrassment in their Premier League opener against Manchester United, will be under serious pressure against mighty Liverpool. The Londoners under new coach and club legend Frank Lampard lost the majority of their pre-season encounters and looked off-balance on all fronts at Old Trafford.

The Jurgen Klopp-led side, in all certainty, will come triumphant against the Blues. They had a magnificent last season and this time too they look like a side to beat. The had a comfortable outing in their League opener and should be focused to not get out of the winning run.

Liverpool vs Chelsea UEFA Super Cup Clash 2019-20 Match Details

Date: August 15, 2019.

Time: 12:30 AM IST.

Venue: Vodafone Arena, Istanbul

Liverpool vs Chelsea UEFA Super Cup Clash 2019-20 Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Trent Alexander Arnold (right-back), Andy Robertson (left-back) and Virgil van Dijk (Centre-back)

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Jordan Henderson

Forward: Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane

My Dream11 Team

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trent Alexander Arnold, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Liverpool vs Chelsea Probable Playing XI

Chelsea Playing 11: Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic, Ross Barkley, Pedro, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kepa Arrizabalaga

Liverpool Playing 11: Adrian, Trent Alexander Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino.

