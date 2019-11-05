Dream11 Prediction

Team Liverpool vs Genk UEFA Champions League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Group E Match LIV vs GEN at Anfield 1:30 AM IST:

Defending champions would like to continue their good form when they host Genk at Anfield on Tuesday. Liverpool has been in great form and has majorly been winning games in the dying minutes of the match. Meanwhile, Genk has been struggling in the Belgian Pro League as well as in Group E. Genk with just a point sits at the bottom of the allotted group. Mohammed Salah faced an ankle issue versus Tottenham and could be rested against Genk.

Liverpool vs Genk UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: October 6, 2019.

Time: 1:30 AM IST (October 6).

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona.

LIV vs GEN Dream11 Predictions

Becker, Robertson, Dijk, Cuesta, Lucumi, Milner, Mane, Onuachu, Chamberlain, Samatta, Origi

Probable Starting XI

Liverpool-Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Mane, Origi

Genk- Coucke; Maehle, Cuesta, Lucumi, Uronen; Ito, Heynen, Berge, Bongonda; Samtta; Onuachu

