Dream11 Team Liverpool vs Manchester City, Community Shield Final 2019 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Community Shield Match LIV vs MCI at Wembley Stadium, London: The two heavyweights from English football will ply their trades in the last big game of the pre-season. The two sides had portrayed the lead characters in the title-race drama that unfolded last season in Premier League.

Losing out to City in the last match day, the Jurgen Klopp-coached side, however, triumphed on the European front as they lifted the UEFA Champions League. The Blues of the Manchester, meanwhile, swept the FA Cup and League Cup titles to complete the domestic treble. It was an eventful season for both the clubs and today’s Community Shield final is expected to reignite the euphoria, associated with both the clubs in modern times, right ahead of the league-opener next week.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Match Details

Date: July 4, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Gaolkeeper: Alison Becker.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Virgil Van Dijk.

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling.

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero.

My Dream XI Team

Alison Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Virgil Van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Sergio Aguero.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Predicted Starting XI



Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi.

Manchester City: Claudio Bravo, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LIV Dream11 Team/ MCI Dream11 Team/ Liverpool Dream11 Team/ Manchester City Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.