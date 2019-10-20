Dream11 Prediction

Team Manchester United vs Liverpool English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match MUN vs LIV at Old Trafford, Manchester 9:00 PM IST:

Two of the biggest Premier League clubs will lock horns with each other when Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. While Liverpool looks to make it nine wins out nine against a struggling Manchester United side, the Red Devils will be going allout for nothing short of a win. Languishing at the 12th spot, Manchester United have had a poor season and they would like to bounce back in contention.

The Red Devils would miss the services of Paul Pogba and David de Gea and that is bound to hurt them against an in-form Liverpool. For Liverpool, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Wijnaldum would accommodate midfield, while the attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah and Roberto Firmino are bound to create headaches for the hosts.

TIME- The kick-off time of EPL match Manchester United vs Liverpool is 9:00 PM (IST).

Date: October 20, 2019 (Sunday).

Venue: Old Trafford, London.

MUN vs LIV My Dream11 Team

Becker, Alexander-Arnold, Harry Maguire, Vigil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Sadio Mane, James, Mo Salah, Firminho, Rashford

Probable Playing XIs

Manchester United- Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; McTominay, Pereira; James, Mata, Rashford; Martial

Liverpool- Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

