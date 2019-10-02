Dream11 Predictions

Team Liverpool vs Red Bull Salzburg UEFA Champions League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match LIV vs SAL at Anfield:

Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways after their 0-2 loss to Napoli. Liverpool will play host to Red Bull Salzburg in what is going to be the first European game is to be played under lights at Anfield since that fateful night when Jurgen Klopp’s men overturned a 0-3 deficit from the first leg to defeat Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate following a 4-0 win in the 2nd leg. It may not be such a thrilling night at Anfield, but Liverpool would be desperate to win. Alisson Becker is back in training but will not feature in the game as Adrian will start as the No 1 goalkeeper.

Liverpool vs Red Bull Salzburg UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 3, 2019.

Time: 00:30 PM IST (October 3).

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool.

LIV vs SAL Dream11 Predictions

Stankovic, Matip, Van Dijk, Alexander, Onguene, Salah, Mane, Fabinho, Camara, Firmino, Hee-Chan

LIV vs SAL Probable Starting XI

Playing 11 of LIV: Adrian (GK), Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum / Milner / Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Playing 11 of SAL: Stankovic (GK), Ulmer, Ramalho, Onguene, Kristensen, Mwepu, Junuzovic, Minamino, Szoboszlai, Hee-Chan, Haaland

