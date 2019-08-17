Dream11 Predictions And Tips

Team Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League 2019 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match LIV VS SOU at St. Mary’s Stadium:

It would be Southampton who would be hosting Liverpool at the St. Merries Stadium on Saturday in the matchday two of the Premier League 2019-20 season.

Liverpool are back from their UEFA Super Cup win against Chelsea on penalties after extra time. Southampton lost their opening day fixture vs Burnley and will be hoping for a improved show and a result against Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League 2019 Match Details

Date: August 17, 2019.

Time: 1930 hrs.

Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium

Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League 2019 Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Goalkeeper: A Gunn

Defenders: T Alexander-Arnold, V v Dijk, A Robertson, J Bednarek

Midfielders: S Mané, J Ward-Prowse, G Wijnaldum, P Hojbjerg

Forwards: R Firmino, D Origi

My Dream11 Team

A Gunn, T Alexander-Arnold, V v Dijk, A Robertson, J Bednarek, S Mané, J Ward-Prowse, G Wijnaldum, P Hojbjerg, R Firmino, D Origi

LIV vs SOU Probable Starting 11

Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Southampton: A. Gunn, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Danso, Valery, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Bertrand, Redmond, Adams

Check Dream11 Prediction / LIV Dream11 Team / Liverpool Dream11 Team / SOU Dream11 Team / Southampton Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.