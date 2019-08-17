Dream11 Predictions And Tips
Team Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League 2019 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match LIV VS SOU at St. Mary’s Stadium:
It would be Southampton who would be hosting Liverpool at the St. Merries Stadium on Saturday in the matchday two of the Premier League 2019-20 season.
Liverpool are back from their UEFA Super Cup win against Chelsea on penalties after extra time. Southampton lost their opening day fixture vs Burnley and will be hoping for a improved show and a result against Liverpool.
Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League 2019 Match Details
Date: August 17, 2019.
Time: 1930 hrs.
Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium
Liverpool vs Southampton Premier League 2019 Dream11 Tips and Tricks
Goalkeeper: A Gunn
Defenders: T Alexander-Arnold, V v Dijk, A Robertson, J Bednarek
Midfielders: S Mané, J Ward-Prowse, G Wijnaldum, P Hojbjerg
Forwards: R Firmino, D Origi
My Dream11 Team
A Gunn, T Alexander-Arnold, V v Dijk, A Robertson, J Bednarek, S Mané, J Ward-Prowse, G Wijnaldum, P Hojbjerg, R Firmino, D Origi
LIV vs SOU Probable Starting 11
Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane
Southampton: A. Gunn, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Danso, Valery, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Bertrand, Redmond, Adams
