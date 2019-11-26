Dream11 Team Prediction

LOK vs LEV UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayer Leverkusen at Lokomotiv Stadium 11:25 PM IST:

Lokomotiv Moscow will take on hosts to Bayer Leverkusen as the Champions League resumes on Tuesday.

Both the teams currently have three points each in Group D and are four points shy from Atletico Madrid who occupies the second spot.

Earlier, in the reverse fixture, it was Lokomotiv Moscow who registered all three points away from home against Leverkusen and that means they will go into the match high-on-confidence.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen’s solitary win in the campaign was against Atletico Madrid at home. A defeat for either of the teams could extinguish the dreams of advancing to the Round of 16.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayer Leverkusen Match Details

Date: November 26, 2019

Time: 11.25 PM IST (November 26)

Venue: Lokomotiv Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- L Hradecky

Defenders- Wendell, S Bender, B Howedes, M Rybus

Midfielders- C Aranguiz, Anton-Miranchuk, Aleksei Miranchuk (C), G Krychowiak

Forwards- K Volland, Eder Lopez

LOK vs LEV Predicted XIs

Lokomotiv Moscow- Guilherme; Howedes, Murilo, Corluka, Rybus; Barinov, Kolomeytsev, Krychowiak; Al.Miranchuk, Eder, An Miranchuk

Bayer Leverkusen- Hradecky; L.Bender, Tah, Bender, Wendell; Aranguiz, Demirbay; Bailey, Amiri, Diaby; Volland

