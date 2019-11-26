Dream11 Team Prediction
LOK vs LEV UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Football Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Match Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayer Leverkusen at Lokomotiv Stadium 11:25 PM IST:
Lokomotiv Moscow will take on hosts to Bayer Leverkusen as the Champions League resumes on Tuesday.
Both the teams currently have three points each in Group D and are four points shy from Atletico Madrid who occupies the second spot.
Earlier, in the reverse fixture, it was Lokomotiv Moscow who registered all three points away from home against Leverkusen and that means they will go into the match high-on-confidence.
Meanwhile, Leverkusen’s solitary win in the campaign was against Atletico Madrid at home. A defeat for either of the teams could extinguish the dreams of advancing to the Round of 16.
Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayer Leverkusen Match Details
Date: November 26, 2019
Time: 11.25 PM IST (November 26)
Venue: Lokomotiv Stadium
My Dream11 Team
Goalkeeper- L Hradecky
Defenders- Wendell, S Bender, B Howedes, M Rybus
Midfielders- C Aranguiz, Anton-Miranchuk, Aleksei Miranchuk (C), G Krychowiak
Forwards- K Volland, Eder Lopez
LOK vs LEV Predicted XIs
Lokomotiv Moscow- Guilherme; Howedes, Murilo, Corluka, Rybus; Barinov, Kolomeytsev, Krychowiak; Al.Miranchuk, Eder, An Miranchuk
Bayer Leverkusen- Hradecky; L.Bender, Tah, Bender, Wendell; Aranguiz, Demirbay; Bailey, Amiri, Diaby; Volland
Check Dream11 Prediction/ LOK Dream11 Team / LEV Dream11 Team / Lokomotiv Moscow Dream11 Team/ Bayer Leverkusen Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Football Tips and more.